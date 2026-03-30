Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,076 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the February 26th total of 30,672 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VABS stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

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Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period.

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The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

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