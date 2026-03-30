Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $245.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.77.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $225.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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