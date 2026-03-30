BNP Paribas Exane Initiates Coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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