Private Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,394,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $143.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.15 billion, a PE ratio of 227.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.