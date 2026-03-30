Comcast Holdings Corp. (CCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 15th

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4622 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCZ opened at $63.40 on Monday. Comcast has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28.

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About Comcast

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Comcast Corporation is a global media, entertainment and communications company known for its diversified portfolio of services. Through its Comcast Cable division, the company offers high-speed internet, video, voice and mobile services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands. Comcast Cable has built a robust broadband network across the United States, positioning itself as a leading provider of connectivity solutions in both urban centers and suburban markets.

In 2011, Comcast completed its acquisition of media giant NBCUniversal, significantly expanding its presence in content creation and distribution.

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