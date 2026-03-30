Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Posts Earnings Results

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Presidio Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 49.22%.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

SQFT opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Presidio Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Ketron Financial bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Ketron Financial owned approximately 0.74% of Presidio Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant commercial properties across the United States. The company employs a net-lease strategy, entering into long-term leases with corporate tenants to generate stable rental income and minimize landlord responsibilities related to property operations.

The trust’s portfolio includes a diverse mix of industrial, office and research and development facilities.

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