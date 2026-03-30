Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLVM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

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Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Davoli sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $150,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,646.64. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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