The Hartford Insurance Group’s (HIG) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $149.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIG. Weiss Ratings raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

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The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $132.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The Hartford Insurance Group has a one year low of $107.49 and a one year high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $27,546,362.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,986.97. This represents a 50.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $5,617,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,365.60. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 384,621 shares of company stock worth $53,010,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 286,241.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,861,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,178,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,632,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,901,000 after buying an additional 925,789 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,398,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 633,592 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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