Rep. Julia Letlow Purchases Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apple stock on February 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.
Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $248.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.24 and a 200-day moving average of $262.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a market cap of $3.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple
Institutional Trading of Apple
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support: Wedbush reiterated an “Outperform” rating on AAPL, reinforcing buy-side confidence and supporting upside case vs. peers. Wedbush Outperform Reiterated
- Positive Sentiment: AI talent hire: Apple has recruited Lilian Rincon (ex‑Google) to lead AI product marketing — a hire that signals management is accelerating go‑to‑market for AI features and could help monetize future services. Apple Recruits Google Exec
- Positive Sentiment: Siri / AI product moves: Multiple reports say Apple will roll out a more powerful Siri (standalone app, next‑gen AI features) and is integrating external models (e.g., Gemini) to boost capabilities — progress that could drive services engagement if execution is strong. Siri to Get Powerful AI Features
- Neutral Sentiment: 50th anniversary PR push: Apple celebrated its 50th with high‑profile creative events and storytelling that bolster brand and ecosystem narratives — positive for long‑term consumer sentiment but limited near‑term earnings impact. Tim Cook Wants the 50th Anniversary Track
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal noise: A UK regulator fined an Apple subsidiary ~£390,000 for Russian‑sanctions breaches — small financially but a reminder of multi‑jurisdictional compliance risk that investors watch closely. Apple Subsidiary Fined
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish takes and technical pressure: Some analysts/publications predict Apple could underperform peers through 2030 due to heavy iPhone revenue concentration and regulatory/competitive risks; that narrative contributes to selling pressure while the shares sit below key moving averages. Prediction: Apple Will Be the Worst “Magnificent Seven”
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and positioning: Aggregated data show notable insider sales and mixed institutional flows; while not uncommon for large caps, continued selling can heighten short‑term downside risk. QuiverQuant Insider & Positioning Summary
About Representative Letlow
Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.
Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
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