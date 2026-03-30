Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.61.

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Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Celsius has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.17 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Celsius by 7.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Celsius by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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