Analysts Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target at $200.42

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.4167.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $153.31 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 35.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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