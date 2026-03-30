iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,024,000 after buying an additional 6,101,936 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 346.1% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,963,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,500 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,772,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,715 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $636.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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