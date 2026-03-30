BNP Paribas Exane Begins Coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.04% from the stock’s current price.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $374.00 price target on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.

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Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $154.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.84. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $153.23 and a twelve month high of $388.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,750. This represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $703,971.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,465.59. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 54.3% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

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Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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