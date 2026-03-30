BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.3333.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on BHP Group from $49.50 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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BHP Group Stock Up 0.0%

BHP Group Dividend Announcement

BHP opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 399.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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