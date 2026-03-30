Neumann Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.52 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

Further Reading

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