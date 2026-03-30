Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) versus Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Head-To-Head Survey

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Evofem Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.24 million 11.05 -$48.07 million ($5.02) -0.12 Evofem Biosciences $11.39 million 0.10 $52.98 million ($0.03) -0.29

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Evofem Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals. Evofem Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.2% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Evofem Biosciences -46.42% -91.97% -61.93%

Risk & Volatility

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -1.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals beats Evofem Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

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Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Evofem Biosciences

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Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

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