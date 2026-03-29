Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expands By 45.0%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 530,688 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the February 26th total of 365,955 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,425 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 152.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $50,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NREF traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,091. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 175.70 and a quick ratio of 175.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 122.60%.The company had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.5%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

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