Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($1.12) per share and revenue of $0.4120 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.23. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 76.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $2.30 target price on Virgin Galactic and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $3.50 target price on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

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About Virgin Galactic

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Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is a commercial spaceflight company developing and operating spacecraft for private individuals and research customers. The firm’s primary business is suborbital human spaceflight, offering passengers a brief trip to the edge of space aboard its reusable spaceplane. In parallel, the company is building out infrastructure and support services for suborbital payload deployments and microgravity research missions.

The core flight system consists of a carrier aircraft, WhiteKnightTwo, which lifts the spaceplane SpaceShipTwo to high altitude before release.

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