Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Buenaventura Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BVN

Buenaventura Mining Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of BVN stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.26. Buenaventura Mining has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.03. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Buenaventura Mining will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Buenaventura Mining by 1,725.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 463.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.