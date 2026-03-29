TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TJX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 1.6%

TJX Companies stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $162.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average is $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,319,000 after purchasing an additional 152,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

About TJX Companies

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TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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