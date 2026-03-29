Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aureus Greenway in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Aureus Greenway Trading Down 13.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aureus Greenway

Shares of Aureus Greenway stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Aureus Greenway has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 million and a P/E ratio of -17.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGH. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aureus Greenway in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aureus Greenway during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aureus Greenway by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Aureus Greenway in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aureus Greenway by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter.

Aureus Greenway Company Profile

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We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer. We believe our golf country clubs are a serene combination of approachable golf and nature that are designed to appeal to local residents and tourists alike.

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