Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.3%

PHG opened at $26.80 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.89. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 77.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,529,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 646.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.8% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,378,000 after acquiring an additional 107,117 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 356.8% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 64,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

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