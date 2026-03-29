Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

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Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:SHO opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 223.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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