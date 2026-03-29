Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target to $9.50

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVTL. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial cut Vertical Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of EVTL stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.23. Vertical Aerospace has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 144.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Vertical Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertical Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Selected Isoclima as a strategic supplier to build the Valo aircraft canopies and glazing systems — a tangible supply‑chain win that supports production readiness and product credibility. Vertical Aerospace Selects Isoclima

Selected Isoclima as a strategic supplier to build the Valo aircraft canopies and glazing systems — a tangible supply‑chain win that supports production readiness and product credibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/press pieces highlighting valuation after reported progress on profitability and battery production could attract value‑oriented or event‑driven buyers if execution continues. Assessing Vertical Aerospace Valuation

Analyst/press pieces highlighting valuation after reported progress on profitability and battery production could attract value‑oriented or event‑driven buyers if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings call recap noted mixed messaging — some operational progress but ongoing high cash burn and execution risk; useful context but not a clear directional catalyst by itself. Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 earnings call recap noted mixed messaging — some operational progress but ongoing high cash burn and execution risk; useful context but not a clear directional catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Schall Law Firm opened a fraud investigation into Vertical Aerospace — litigation and class‑action inquiry risk tends to pressure shares and increase investor uncertainty. Fraud Investigation Notice

Schall Law Firm opened a fraud investigation into Vertical Aerospace — litigation and class‑action inquiry risk tends to pressure shares and increase investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright substantially cut near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (FY2026–FY2030), lowering FY2026 to a much larger loss — analyst downgrades and larger negative revisions increase downside pressure and reduce near‑term investor confidence. HC Wainwright Estimates & Revisions

HC Wainwright substantially cut near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (FY2026–FY2030), lowering FY2026 to a much larger loss — analyst downgrades and larger negative revisions increase downside pressure and reduce near‑term investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Media reports that shares hit a record low and the company reiterated a “going concern” warning — heightened solvency concerns and headline risk likely drove selling. Record Low / Going Concern Report

Media reports that shares hit a record low and the company reiterated a “going concern” warning — heightened solvency concerns and headline risk likely drove selling. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord and other outlets have lowered expectations/targets, adding to negative analyst sentiment and reducing short‑term demand for the stock. Canaccord Lowers Expectations

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace’s mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.