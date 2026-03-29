Connect Biopharma (CNTB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $0.0010 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.20. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CNTB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Connect Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Connect Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Connect Biopharma

About Connect Biopharma

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Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody therapies for immune-mediated disorders. Headquartered in Singapore with a research and commercial presence in the United States, the company applies proprietary technology platforms to target novel pathways in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

The company’s lead product candidate, CBP-201, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the interleukin-31 receptor, a key mediator of chronic pruritus in conditions such as atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis.

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