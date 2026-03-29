Huatai Securities (HUATF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huatai Securities (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its resultson Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0070 per share and revenue of $1.6904 billion for the quarter.

Huatai Securities Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUATF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Huatai Securities has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

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About Huatai Securities

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Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. is a leading full-service securities firm based in Nanjing, China. Established in 1991, the company has grown into one of the nation’s top brokerage and investment banking institutions, serving a wide range of retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients. Huatai Securities is known for its comprehensive product offerings and its early adoption of electronic trading platforms, positioning itself at the forefront of China’s capital markets evolution.

The firm’s core business activities encompass securities brokerage, investment banking, asset management and wealth management services.

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