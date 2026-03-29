Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.1%

NVO stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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