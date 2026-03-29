Fathom (FTHM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Fathom to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $97.5470 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Fathom has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $23.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Veradace Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Fathom by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 331,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTHM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fathom in a report on Monday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fathom in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fathom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTHM

Fathom Company Profile

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Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers.

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