nCino (NCNO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $147.4090 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

nCino Trading Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $14.01 on Friday. nCino has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59.

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nCino announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In related news, SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $39,843.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,178.94. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 8,078 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $150,897.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 221,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,281.28. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,743. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in nCino by 105.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

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