Workhorse Group (WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($8.88) per share and revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026 at 1:30 PM ET.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 10.4%

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

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Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Workhorse Group worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles and drone-integrated delivery solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, Workhorse focuses on last-mile delivery, combining electric powertrain systems, advanced telematics and proprietary composite bodies to address the growing demand for sustainable logistics fleets.

The company’s core product lineup includes the N-GEN™ chassis, a modular electric vehicle platform available in Class 3–5 configurations, and the C-1000™ all-electric delivery van.

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