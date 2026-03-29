Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,062 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the February 26th total of 17,897 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 16.67% of Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 7.1%

NASDAQ:XOMX opened at $56.94 on Friday. Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares is a leveraged exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to provide daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. This fund offers amplified exposure to Exxon Mobil stock for active traders aiming to capitalize on short-term price movements. It is intended for knowledgeable investors who understand the risks of leverage, including volatility and compounding effects, and who actively monitor their portfolios.

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