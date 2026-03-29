Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

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Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.71). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.74% and a negative net margin of 38.34%.The business had revenue of $442.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $123,207.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,040.30. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,098.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Sarepta Therapeutics

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About Sarepta Therapeutics

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Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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