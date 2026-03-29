CECO Environmental’s (CECO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CECO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

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CECO Environmental Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $60.95 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 93,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

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CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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