Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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