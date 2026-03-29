Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 2.8%
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $300.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.92.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.
Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: OpenAI partnership: Broadcom struck a multiyear deal to co-develop custom AI accelerators, positioning AVGO as a strategic supplier for OpenAI and signaling material addressable revenue from bespoke AI silicon and related infrastructure. OpenAI Just Became Broadcom’s Newest Chip Customer
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Erste Group sharply raised estimates (FY2026 to ~$9.80 EPS and FY2027 to ~$16.55 EPS), implying much stronger earnings power than consensus and supporting a higher valuation if AI wins scale as expected.
- Positive Sentiment: Thesis reinforcement from market commentary: Multiple bullish write-ups highlight Broadcom’s expanding role across custom AI silicon, networking and software for hyperscalers — a structural growth story that investors view as durable despite recent volatility. Broadcom (AVGO) Powers the AI Boom — Bullish despite the Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: Price-target / multi‑year outlook pieces: Analysts and retail sites are publishing 3‑year AVGO price predictions and scenario analyses reflecting both upside from AI exposure and risk from lofty multiples. Broadcom Stock Price Prediction: Where Will AVGO Be in 3 Years?
- Neutral Sentiment: Buy-the-dip narratives: Several outlets argue the ~24% pullback is a buying opportunity tied to the OpenAI deal and secular AI demand, but these are thesis-driven and hinge on execution. Is the 24% Dip a Golden Buying Opportunity?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector context: Coverage noting that tech earnings have grown but some ETFs (and segments) lag share-price recovery, which can keep trading volatile for large-cap semiconductors like AVGO. As Tech Earnings Grow, This ETF Still Hasn’t Caught Up (AVGO)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Reports of insiders selling shares have raised near‑term sentiment concerns and may amplify downside during a broader pullback, even if strategic fundamentals remain intact. Broadcom Insiders Are Selling Stock. Is AVGO Finally at the End of the Road?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,049 shares of company stock worth $133,459,315. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
Further Reading
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