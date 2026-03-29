SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,927 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,522,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,632,000 after purchasing an additional 747,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,232,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,006,000 after buying an additional 2,494,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,087,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,797,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,183,000 after buying an additional 1,124,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,389,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,886,000 after buying an additional 277,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $3,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,273,536.96. The trade was a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $335,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,775.64. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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