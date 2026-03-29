2,890 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
More Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: OpenAI partnership: Broadcom struck a multiyear deal to co-develop custom AI accelerators, positioning AVGO as a strategic supplier for OpenAI and signaling material addressable revenue from bespoke AI silicon and related infrastructure. OpenAI Just Became Broadcom’s Newest Chip Customer
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Erste Group sharply raised estimates (FY2026 to ~$9.80 EPS and FY2027 to ~$16.55 EPS), implying much stronger earnings power than consensus and supporting a higher valuation if AI wins scale as expected.
- Positive Sentiment: Thesis reinforcement from market commentary: Multiple bullish write-ups highlight Broadcom’s expanding role across custom AI silicon, networking and software for hyperscalers — a structural growth story that investors view as durable despite recent volatility. Broadcom (AVGO) Powers the AI Boom — Bullish despite the Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: Price-target / multi‑year outlook pieces: Analysts and retail sites are publishing 3‑year AVGO price predictions and scenario analyses reflecting both upside from AI exposure and risk from lofty multiples. Broadcom Stock Price Prediction: Where Will AVGO Be in 3 Years?
- Neutral Sentiment: Buy-the-dip narratives: Several outlets argue the ~24% pullback is a buying opportunity tied to the OpenAI deal and secular AI demand, but these are thesis-driven and hinge on execution. Is the 24% Dip a Golden Buying Opportunity?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector context: Coverage noting that tech earnings have grown but some ETFs (and segments) lag share-price recovery, which can keep trading volatile for large-cap semiconductors like AVGO. As Tech Earnings Grow, This ETF Still Hasn’t Caught Up (AVGO)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Reports of insiders selling shares have raised near‑term sentiment concerns and may amplify downside during a broader pullback, even if strategic fundamentals remain intact. Broadcom Insiders Are Selling Stock. Is AVGO Finally at the End of the Road?
Insider Buying and Selling
Broadcom Stock Down 2.8%
AVGO stock opened at $300.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average of $344.92. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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