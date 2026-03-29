2,890 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Stock Down 2.8%

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 403,049 shares of company stock valued at $133,459,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $300.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average of $344.92. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

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Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

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