Brokerages Set Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION) Price Target at $50.57

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.5714.

SION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sionna Therapeutics stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Sionna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -18.54.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,494,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798,480. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 29,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,628.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,530,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,398,695.16. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 311,906 shares of company stock valued at $12,759,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SION. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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