Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AHEXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

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Adecco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Adecco has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Adecco had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco

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Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

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