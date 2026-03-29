SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovex International, Inc. $INVX

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 580,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Innovex International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,434,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 837,027 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,054,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after buying an additional 504,935 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 371.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 271,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after buying an additional 230,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovex International during the third quarter valued at $3,708,000.

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Innovex International Trading Up 1.4%

Innovex International stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.72. Innovex International, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $29.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Innovex International ( NYSE:INVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Innovex International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million.

In other Innovex International news, insider Mark Reddout sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,900. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amberjack Capital Partners, L. sold 6,612,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $162,601,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811.41. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,290,319 shares of company stock worth $326,928,137. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVX. Barclays upped their price target on Innovex International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovex International from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Innovex International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovex International

About Innovex International

(Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

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