SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 1,246.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,617 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in SouthState Bank by 52.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 250,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,723,000 after acquiring an additional 86,234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SouthState Bank by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 79,719 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SouthState Bank by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SouthState Bank by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SouthState Bank Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE SSB opened at $89.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.26%.The business had revenue of $686.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Barclays raised their price objective on SouthState Bank from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Hovde Group upgraded SouthState Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SouthState Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded SouthState Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSB

SouthState Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Bank (NYSE: SSB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

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