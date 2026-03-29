Journey Medical’s (DERM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Journey Medical’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

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Journey Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. Journey Medical has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $152.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 18.48%.The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Journey Medical will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Journey Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,316,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Journey Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the 4th quarter worth $6,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 4th quarter worth $3,530,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Journey Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting Journey Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat street expectations — Journey reported EPS of ($0.04) vs. consensus ($0.06), which investors often view as a sign management is managing costs and edging toward profitability. Earnings Press Release

Q4 EPS beat street expectations — Journey reported EPS of ($0.04) vs. consensus ($0.06), which investors often view as a sign management is managing costs and edging toward profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted robust prescription demand for Emrosi and outlined a path to EBITDA growth and expanded Emrosi coverage — messaging that supports a profitability story if execution continues. Seeking Alpha: Emrosi & EBITDA Growth

Management highlighted robust prescription demand for Emrosi and outlined a path to EBITDA growth and expanded Emrosi coverage — messaging that supports a profitability story if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $13 price target (large upside vs. current levels), and published multi‑year EPS ramps that imply meaningful recovery/profitability over 2026–2030 — a catalyst for momentum investors. HC Wainwright Buy, $13 PT

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $13 price target (large upside vs. current levels), and published multi‑year EPS ramps that imply meaningful recovery/profitability over 2026–2030 — a catalyst for momentum investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates were revised slightly downward in some out years (FY2026–2029) even as the Buy rating and $13 target remain; this moderates upside timing but keeps a bullish thesis intact. TipRanks Coverage

Analyst estimates were revised slightly downward in some out years (FY2026–2029) even as the Buy rating and $13 target remain; this moderates upside timing but keeps a bullish thesis intact. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates — $16.08M vs. consensus ~$18.86M — and the company still shows negative margins and negative ROE, underscoring execution risk on the revenue side. Zacks: Q4 Metrics vs Estimates

Revenue missed estimates — $16.08M vs. consensus ~$18.86M — and the company still shows negative margins and negative ROE, underscoring execution risk on the revenue side. Negative Sentiment: Shares are trading near 12‑month lows and below key short‑term moving averages amid above‑average volume, indicating selling pressure and short‑term technical weakness. MarketBeat: DERM Stock Page

About Journey Medical

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Journey Medical Corp, headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, is a commercial dermatology company focused on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription dermatology products in the United States. Since its incorporation in 2019, the company has built a portfolio of both branded and generic topical therapies designed to address a range of skin conditions, including acne, atopic dermatitis, fungal infections and inflammatory lesions.

The company’s product lineup features antibiotic/anti-inflammatory combinations and corticosteroid-based formulations delivered through proprietary gel, cream and foam vehicles.

Further Reading

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