Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.3% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,035,749,000 after acquiring an additional 748,709 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,598,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,434,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,590 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $300.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.92. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,049 shares of company stock valued at $133,459,315. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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