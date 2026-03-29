Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $44,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.63.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $525.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $643.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.02, for a total transaction of $366,571.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,952.54. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,484 shares of company stock worth $104,015,906. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.