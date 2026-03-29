Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.0833.

CARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cars.com from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Cars.com Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.44 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,139,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 23.2% in the third quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,481,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 13.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,203,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

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Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

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