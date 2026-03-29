SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.08 Million Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 819.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 630,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 561,556 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 72.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.78.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.70%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

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