8,181 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,112.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,577 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Charles Schwab by 82.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 56,609 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after buying an additional 305,904 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles Schwab Price Performance
Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.
Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab
In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,435,038. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW
More Charles Schwab News
Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Schwab launched the Schwab Teen Investor account to capture customers aged 13–17, including educational incentives (a $50 bonus) designed to build long-term relationships and future cross‑sell opportunities across brokerage, banking and credit products. Charles Schwab Debuts Teen Accounts—With a $50 Bonus for Kids Who Do Investing Homework
- Positive Sentiment: Street research has grown more constructive: analyst work is lifting price targets and highlighting Schwab’s earnings power and capital return story (fair value estimates around ~$120), which supports upside over the medium term. How The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Story Is Shifting With New Targets And Capital Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive landscape: analysis comparing Morgan Stanley and Schwab notes Schwab’s scale and interest income strength but flags MS’s IRA growth and diversified wealth model — a reminder investors may re-rate incumbents based on business-mix advantages. MS vs. SCHW: Who Holds the Edge in the Evolving Wealth Landscape?
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader competitive feature race: Interactive Brokers enabling direct crypto transfers into brokerage accounts lowers friction for multi-asset investors — a functionality gap Schwab may need to match to retain crypto-interested customers. IBKR Enables Crypto Transfers to Unlock Unified Investing
- Negative Sentiment: Platform reliability issues: customers reported intermittent outages and slow functionality on Schwab’s mobile app and website, and the firm issued a statement — outages can dent client trust, disrupt trading flows and trigger near-term selling pressure. Customers Report Problems With Charles Schwab Platforms
- Negative Sentiment: Public debate on teen brokerage accounts raises potential PR and regulatory scrutiny (questions about unsupervised accounts and investor protection), which could create reputational or compliance headwinds as the product scales. Investing Without Training Wheels: Are Unsupervised Teen Brokerage Accounts Really a Smart Idea?
Charles Schwab Company Profile
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.
Further Reading
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