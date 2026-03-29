8,181 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,112.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,577 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Charles Schwab by 82.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 56,609 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after buying an additional 305,904 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,435,038. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

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Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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