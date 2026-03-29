Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 15,000 Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares $DUST

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Romano Brothers AND Company owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $8,762,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $3,849,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 82,725.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

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Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Trading Down 7.5%

NYSEARCA DUST opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $457.50.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

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