Short Interest in The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Rises By 38.6%

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 73,924 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the February 26th total of 53,338 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,696.2 days.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPPF opened at C$3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.66. The SPAR Group has a 12-month low of C$3.87 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

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The SPAR Group Company Profile

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The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) is a Philadelphia‐based retail merchandising and marketing services provider specializing in the consumer goods sector. The company partners with manufacturers, distributors and retailers to execute in‐store programs designed to enhance product visibility, improve shelf compliance and drive sales. SPAR Group’s core offerings include retail merchandising, promotional display installation, retail audits, inventory management, product sampling and point‐of‐sale program management.

Operating through a network of field representatives and project managers, SPAR Group serves a broad range of retail channels, including grocery, drug, convenience, mass merchandisers and club stores.

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