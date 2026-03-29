iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 237.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.5%
Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Sentiment and inflation expectations data lifted safe-haven flows; spot gold shot above $4,550/oz after final Consumer Sentiment fell and one‑year inflation expectations rose, supporting bullion demand. Spot gold shoots above $4,550/oz after final Consumer Sentiment falls to 53.3, one-year inflation expectations rise to 3.8%
- Positive Sentiment: Technical buyers pushed a rebound after a test of the 200‑day moving average, with analysts pointing to upside targets if momentum continues—this technical bounce helps IAU flows. Gold News: Gold Rally Builds After 200-Day Test—Are Buyers Targeting $4850.68?
- Positive Sentiment: Sprott and other institutional commentators expect a larger institutional buy‑in ahead for gold, suggesting continued demand from big allocators that could support ETF flows. Gold’s big institutional buy-in still to come, silver will follow gold’s lead higher – Sprott’s McIntyre
- Positive Sentiment: Gold snapped a multi‑week losing streak with modest corrective gains, suggesting short‑term technical relief rallies for IAU holders. Gold snaps three-week losing streak even as oil prices rise, triggering stagflation fears
- Neutral Sentiment: Swiss Bankers Association reiterated gold’s role as a store of value despite volatility—longer‑term supportive but not an immediate price catalyst. Swiss Bankers Association says gold’s importance as a store of value is only increasing despite its recent price volatility
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical guides and analyst level sheets are highlighting key entry/exit zones—useful for traders but not an outright directional catalyst for longer‑term holders. Gold market analysis for March 27 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Technical studies show growing bearish signals across multiple timeframes, increasing the risk of renewed downside toward key Fibonacci and moving‑average supports. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Signals Grow Across Timeframes
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn a “safe‑haven exit”: a stronger U.S. dollar and rising bond yields have pressured gold recently, capping ETF upside despite geopolitical noise. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Exit? Why Gold is Diving
- Negative Sentiment: Coordinated central‑bank hawkishness after recent meetings revived higher‑for‑longer rate expectations, a headwind for gold’s carry and for IAU flows. The Fed Meeting Changed Everything
- Negative Sentiment: Supply and macro pressure: Turkey sold ~58.4 tonnes of gold from reserves recently, adding near‑term physical supply into the market. Turkey taps its gold reserves, sells 58.4 tonnes of gold in two weeks
- Negative Sentiment: Commodity cross‑moves (oil surge, shifting geopolitics) and headline-driven volatility continue to produce sharp intraday swings for gold and IAU. Stocks Swing, Oil Surges, Gold Slumps. How the Iran War Has Moved Markets.
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Further Reading
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