iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 237.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

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About iShares Gold Trust

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Further Reading

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